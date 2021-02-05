US Exits Trump Admin.'s Guatemala Asylum Agreement

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 11:34 PM EST) -- The Guatemalan government announced late Friday that the United States is withdrawing from the asylum cooperative agreement formed by the Trump administration, which largely barred asylum-seekers from Honduras and El Salvador from applying for protection in the U.S. Under the agreement, struck in July 2019 by the administrations of former U.S. President Donald Trump and former Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, migrants had to apply for protection in the first "safe" country they crossed through, aside from their own, before they could make an asylum claim in the U.S. As a result, Salvadoran and Honduran migrants were forced to first apply for...

