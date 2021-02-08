Insurer Urges UK Top Court To Overturn Pub Death Liability

Law360, London (February 8, 2021, 5:54 PM GMT) -- A U.K. insurance company told the country's top court on Monday that it should not be on the hook for the death of a bar patron who was restrained by a security guard, because the policy his employers hold excludes intentional injury. Kenneth McBrearty QC of Axiom Advocates, counsel for the International Insurance Company of Hannover Ltd., told the U.K. Supreme Court that the lower courts in Scotland erred in their interpretation of a policy his client provided for the company that employed the guard. The insurer is seeking to overturn a ruling that found it liable to Fiona Burnett, the...

