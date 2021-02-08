3 Firms Power Renesas' $5.9B Deal For Dialog Semiconductor

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 9:34 AM EST) -- Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp. will further fortify its position in the global semiconductor sector by purchasing U.K.-based Dialog Semiconductor PLC for roughly €4.9 billion ($5.9 billion), the companies said Monday, in a deal built by Covington & Burling, Nagashima Ohno and Linklaters. The deal adds to Renesas' portfolio a business in Dialog that provides a range of technologies related to the Internet of Things, which refers to the connectivity of everyday devices. Dialog provides solutions for battery and power management, power conversion and wireless charging for applications including use in smart homes and connected wearable medical devices, according to a statement....

