Insurer Gets Win In Defective Cookie Machine Coverage Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 1:17 PM EST) -- A California federal judge freed Hallmark Specialty Insurance Co. from having to cover Kamflex Conveyor Corp. in an underlying suit over a defective cookie packaging machine, finding that an exclusion in the policy bars coverage. U.S. District Judge Vince Girdhari Chhabria on Friday granted Hallmark a default win in its suit against Kamflex, siding with the insurer that it has no duty to defend or indemnify the conveyor manufacturer because the policy specifically excludes coverage for "impaired property." Hallmark's policy precludes coverage for product defects and the manufacturer's failure to fulfill a contract, which was exactly what was sought and alleged...

