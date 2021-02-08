Winston & Strawn Hires Appellate Partner For DC Office

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has hired a partner from Mayer Brown LLP for its Washington, D.C., office to grow the size of its appellate and critical motions practice, the firm announced Monday. Andrew Tauber joins Winston & Strawn representing product liability clients in heavily regulated industries, including medical device manufacturers and railroads, focusing on his expertise in federal preemption. Tauber, 58, regularly represents clients in the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Courts of Appeals and state appellate courts throughout the country. He earned his law degree from Yale Law School, clerked for District Judge John G. Koeltl in New York's Southern...

