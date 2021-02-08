Biotech Consultant Hit With Insider Trading Charges

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- Boston federal prosecutors have accused an Oregon biotechnology consultant of insider trading through the use of confidential information he learned ahead of a planned 2017 acquisition of Dimension Therapeutics by another biotech firm. Mark Ahn, 58, of the Portland area, is charged with two counts of securities fraud, according to an information filed Friday. Prosecutors and regulators say Ahn traded on secret, material nonpublic information ahead of an Aug. 25, 2017, announcement that Dimension had agreed to be acquired by Maryland-based biotech Regenxbio Inc. At the time, Ahn was working as a consultant for Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a New York City-based biotech...

