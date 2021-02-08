2 Firms Guide Blank-Check Co.'s $1B Tripled Offering Plans

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 2:22 PM EST) -- The seventh blank-check company crafted by former Citigroup executive Michael Klein announced Monday it is more than tripling the size of its initial public offering to $1 billion, in a deal guided by Weil and White & Case. Churchill Capital Corp VII will now sell 100 million units at $10 each, a significantly upsized offering from plans this time last month to sell 30 million units at the same price, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The underwriters also have a 45-day option to buy another $150 million worth of the special purpose acquisition company....

