USTR Picks Trade Atty From Wyden Team For GC Role

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced Monday the appointment of Greta Peisch as its next general counsel, an import from the trade team of Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, who has rankled some Democratic allies for his more liberal approach to trade policy. Peisch served as the senior international trade counsel on the Senate Finance Committee — now under Wyden's gavel. Her new role involves providing legal advice on trade policy, legislation, international trade agreements, and negotiations. "Ms. Peisch is a fierce advocate for American workers, and a tremendous choice for USTR general counsel," Wyden said in a press release....

