BMW Gets PTAB To Review Embattled Hybrid Car Patent

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to institute review of BMW's petition challenging 36 claims in a Paice LLC hybrid car patent that has already been the subject of more than two dozen additional PTAB challenges. In a decision Friday, the PTAB said BMW showed it was likely to prevail on at least one challenged claim of U.S. Patent No. 7,237,634, which Paice has accused BMW of infringing in Maryland federal court along with two related hybrid car patents. The patent, which originally had more than 300 claims, has been the subject of 26 earlier inter partes reviews, with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS