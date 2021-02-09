Ex-Morgan Lewis Partner Joins Goulston & Storrs In Boston

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- Goulston & Storrs PC has snagged an attorney with a wide variety of transactional experience to be a Boston-based director in its corporate group, the firm announced. Kristen Ferris joined Goulston & Storrs earlier this month after spending time at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, where she led a number of deals in the technology, consumer retail, life sciences, energy and automotive spaces. Ferris told Law360 on Tuesday that she fully expected to spend her entire career at Morgan Lewis. But after she got to know the people at Goulston & Storrs, she said the firm's values, authenticity and warmth ultimately convinced...

