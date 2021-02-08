Dechert Picks Up IP Partner From Lathrop

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:49 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP has expanded its Boston group of partners by snagging an attorney from Lathrop GPM LLP with a specialty in guiding biotechnology companies through intellectual property issues. Andrew Wilkins has made the move to Dechert from Lathrop, along with Sean Coughlin, who joined Lathrop in the role of counsel, according to a Monday announcement. Wilkins — who joined Dechert as a partner — told Law360 on Monday that he was attracted to the firm's collegial culture. He also said the firm's global reach and platform will be tremendously helpful for him. "It was the strength and dynamism of the life...

