Atty In Insurance Fraud Plot Disbarred By Pa. Supreme Court

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 3:36 PM EST) -- An attorney in the Philadelphia suburbs has formally had his law license revoked nearly six years after it was suspended following his guilty plea to aiding an insurance fraud scheme, according to an opinion released Monday by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Michael B. Wolf, a general practice attorney in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was disbarred by the court's disciplinary board on Jan. 19, according to court documents. The disbarment is retroactive to March 2015, when the court suspended Wolf after he pled guilty to advising an auto body shop owner on committing insurance fraud. The Pennsylvania bar's rules for readmitting a disbarred attorney require a...

