BP Fights FERC $20M Manipulation Penalty At 5th Circ.

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- BP PLC on Friday asked the Fifth Circuit to review the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's decision to impose more than $20 million in penalties and disgorgement against it for alleged manipulation of the Texas gas market, rebooting litigation in a long-running enforcement case. BP had previously urged the appeals court to review FERC's 2016 ruling that BP violated the Natural Gas Act and the agency's anti-manipulation rule through manipulating the next-day, fixed-price gas market at the Houston Ship Channel in 2008. However, the Fifth Circuit put the appeal on hold while FERC mulled BP's rehearing request, where it stayed for over...

