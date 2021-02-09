SMTC Investor Seeks To Block Deal With HIG Capital

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- An SMTC Corp. stockholder has filed a proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court seeking to block the sale of the electronics manufacturing company to Miami-based private equity firm H.I.G. Capital LLC, claiming SMTC board members have withheld "the most critical" information to shareholders in a bid to win their approval. Stockholder Thomas Quach's complaint, filed Friday, accused President and CEO Edward Smith and other members of the board of directors for the Ontario, Canada-based SMTC of breaching their fiduciary duties to him and other stockholders. Quach expressed concern that with the voting proxies lacking full information, stockholders will not be...

