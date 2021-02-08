Senate Approves McDonough As VA Secretary

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Denis McDonough as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, after he had promised to use his extensive government experience to "unstick problems" within the agency. McDonough, a former White House chief of staff, was confirmed in an 87-7 vote, after saying at his Jan. 27 nomination hearing that he would make helping veterans and VA staff get through the COVID-19 pandemic his main priority as secretary. That would include reviewing the agency's response to the pandemic and making any necessary improvements, and "[demanding] a seat at the table" to ensure the VA receives adequate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS