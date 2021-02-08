Trustee Tells Chancery Trial Needed For RCS-Schorsch Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 9:45 PM EST) -- A bankruptcy trustee's attorney told a Delaware vice chancellor on Monday that only a trial can resolve disputes in a four-year-old battle over damages claims tied to a $1.4 billion collapse of one of Nicholas S. Schorsch's real estate investment trust interests in 2016. Gregory A. Horowitz of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, counsel for the RCS Creditor Trust, told Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III during a summary judgment argument that his client and attorneys for Schorsch and an army of interests and allies had argued "utterly different versions of events" leading up to the collapse of RCS Capital Corp....

