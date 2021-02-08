9th Circ. Tough To Read In Safeway Union Work Dispute

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel didn't tip its hand Monday in a case with implications for unionized employers' use of third-party contractors, probing whether the labor board was wrong to make Safeway turn over its contract with grocery delivery company Instacart to a United Food and Commercial Workers local. Safeway is challenging the National Labor Relations Board's order making it disclose the contract, which UFCW Local 5 sought in connection with a grievance accusing the grocer of outsourcing union members' jobs to Instacart. Texas Southern District Judge Lee Rosenthal, who sat by designation, said she had trouble with Safeway's argument that the...

