2nd Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of PayPal Negligence Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing PayPal of wrongly failing to detect the creation of a dozen fake accounts and more than half a million dollars in fraudulent charges made in the name of a Long Island doctor, according to an unpublished order Monday. The unanimous panel affirmed the tossing of Dr. Karina Bibicheff's claims against PayPal Inc. for not detecting and flagging the accounts and the more than $524,000 in fake charges that stemmed from her medical spa business. In a brief order, the court said the claims for negligence, unjust enrichment and more failed to...

