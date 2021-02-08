Del. Justices Reject Meso's Bouchard-Related Bias Claims

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court refused Monday to revive Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC's lawsuit seeking to vacate a 2014 judgment in an intellectual property contract dispute with Roche, rejecting Meso's arguments that the judgment was tainted by now-Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard's representation of Roche at the time and of the presiding judge in an unrelated case. In a 48-page per curiam opinion, the Delaware Supreme Court agreed with a trial court's finding that Vice Chancellor Donald Parsons wasn't obligated to recuse himself from presiding over Meso and Roche's contract dispute when Bouchard, who was counsel for Roche at the time, began representing the vice...

