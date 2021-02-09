Simpson Thacher Hires V&E Energy M&A Partner In Houston

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 2:33 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has hired a Vinson & Elkins LLP partner who specializes in advising on mergers and acquisitions among energy companies as a partner in the firm's Houston office. Shamus Crosby made the move Monday after 10 years at V&E, the last three as a partner. Crosby said the move came about because Simpson Thacher's "client service and its collegial culture" are a great fit for the type of work he does and for his client base. "Simpson Thacher has an excellent global energy and infrastructure platform that offers wonderful synergies with my existing practice and will enable...

