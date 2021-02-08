Russia Accuses Yukos Shareholders Of Falsifying Evidence

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 10:45 PM EST) -- Russia's deputy Minister of Justice has accused the former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. of falsifying evidence and misleading the arbitral tribunal that awarded them $50 billion following a dispute that the Kremlin has characterized as a domestic fight over taxes. The remarks from Mikhail Galperin came during a hearing on Friday as the Netherlands' highest court weighs whether to set aside the awards, which the former shareholders won from an international tribunal in The Hague in July 2014. The dispute stemmed from Russia's dismantling of Yukos, once Russia's largest oil company. Galperin argued during the hearing that the former shareholders...

