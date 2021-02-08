Claim Clipped From Cardinal Investors' Suit Over Opioids

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday cut in half an investors' suit alleging the directors of Cardinal Health Inc. failed to protect the company from liability in the opioid crisis, allowing claims that the directors turned a blind eye to red flags, but tossing out claims they overpaid themselves at the same time. U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison said in an opinion that while the investors' complaint adequately supports a claim that the directors failed to address violations of the Controlled Substances Act, it does not contain enough information about how the directors decided their pay. The complaint is devoid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS