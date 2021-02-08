CIT Upholds Commerce Use Of Tea Maker Data In Garlic Probe

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade upheld anti-dumping duties on fresh garlic from China Monday, ruling that trade officials could use an Indian tea producer's financials as a proxy for the Chinese garlic maker's during a duty probe. In April, the trade court asked the government to explain why it had used India-based company Tata Tea's information to determine that Shenzhen Xinboda Industrial Co. owed 68 cents for every kilogram of garlic it imported into the U.S. Xinboda argued that the rate was too high because it was incorrectly based on a company benefiting from government subsidies, but CIT Judge Claire...

