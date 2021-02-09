Epic Games Ends Fight With Teen Over Fortnite Cheat Codes

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- Epic Games has settled another lawsuit against a teenage Fortnite player over claims the alleged "cheater" infringed the video game giant's copyright by advertising cheat codes on his YouTube channel. On Monday, Epic Games Inc. notified U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II that the game maker had come to a confidential settlement over its allegations with the minor, identified as C.R., and North Carolina copyright attorney Pamela Chestek, who was appointed guardian ad litem for C.R. last year. The settlement marks an end to the Fortnite maker's three-year legal saga against the teen gamer, whom Epic Games repeatedly labeled in...

