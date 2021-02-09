Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Epic Games Ends Fight With Teen Over Fortnite Cheat Codes

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- Epic Games has settled another lawsuit against a teenage Fortnite player over claims the alleged "cheater" infringed the video game giant's copyright by advertising cheat codes on his YouTube channel.

On Monday, Epic Games Inc. notified U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II that the game maker had come to a confidential settlement over its allegations with the minor, identified as C.R., and North Carolina copyright attorney Pamela Chestek, who was appointed guardian ad litem for C.R. last year.

The settlement marks an end to the Fortnite maker's three-year legal saga against the teen gamer, whom Epic Games repeatedly labeled in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!