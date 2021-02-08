Attys Want $12M Cut Of Sunglass Warranty Settlement

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- Consumers' attorneys asked a Florida federal judge Monday to sign off on a $12 million fee award for their work in negotiating a $60 million settlement with Costa Sunglasses over allegations that the company charged illegal fees for warranty claims and deceived customers about repair charges. Class counsel from Holland & Knight LLP told the court the figure is "well below the presumptive benchmark of 25%" of the total settlement award, which includes a $40 million fund for vouchers that class members will be able to redeem for products on Costa del Mar Inc.'s website. "The requested award constitutes less than...

