NJ Assembly Paused To Allow Pot Talks Between Gov., Senate

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- New Jersey's Assembly is on pause to give the governor and Senate time to agree on how to treat cannabis possession by minors, more than a month after lawmakers approved bills creating a system for selling and taxing recreational cannabis. Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin, D-Woodbridge, said on Friday he was postponing Assembly committee hearings scheduled for Monday to Feb. 18 to give the Senate time to continue discussions with Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat. The Senate and Murphy are negotiating over an Assembly bill, A.B. 5342, which would change the penalties for possession or consumption of cannabis for those under...

