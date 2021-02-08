Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EEOC Says NJ Hospital Yanked Pregnant Woman's Job Offer

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued a hospital chain in New Jersey federal court for disability bias on Monday, alleging the Garden State employer pulled a pregnant woman's job offer hours after she went into induced labor.

The anti-bias watchdog's suit claims St. Clare's Health violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it withdrew Taylor McKay's offer to work as an ambulance dispatcher. Even though it knew McKay was pregnant when she was hired, St. Clare's refused to budge when McKay requested a later start date to recuperate from the premature birth of her child, the suit says.

