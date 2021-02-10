Barclays Says Consumers Can't Team Up In Timeshare Cases

Law360, London (February 10, 2021, 5:14 PM GMT) -- The consumer credit arm of Barclays has said that almost 200 consumers complaining about allegedly missold timeshare loans cannot bring a group action at the High Court, because the bank has to consider the facts in each complaint. Clydesdale Financial Services, which trades as Barclays Partner Finance, said in a Feb. 4 defense filing that it cannot assess the 198 individual complaints without "specific factual evidence, including documentation and witnesses." The Barclays subsidiary, which was the banking partner for timeshare operators Azure Resorts and Resort Properties, said that claims by holidaymakers that it misrepresented the investments cannot be grouped under one...

