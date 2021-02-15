Dechert Denies Mistreating Ex-UAE Official Amid Fraud Probe

Law360, London (February 15, 2021, 5:02 PM GMT) -- Dechert LLP and its former head of white-collar crime have denied torturing a former judicial official of the United Arab Emirates imprisoned during a fraud investigation into an emirate's sovereign wealth fund, telling a London court they had no hand in his alleged mistreatment. In a Jan. 29 filing with the High Court that has now been made public, lawyers for the firm and retired partner Neil Gerrard denied any wrongdoing in their investigation into Jihad Quzmar, who was a legal adviser to the ruler of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, part of the UAE. Quzmar has accused the firm...

