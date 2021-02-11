Saudi Aramco Sues Gulf For $8M Over Impounded Ship

Law360, London (February 11, 2021, 4:44 PM GMT) -- Saudi Aramco is suing another petroleum company for mishandling an oil sale, leaving it with a bill of almost $8 million after a Swiss bank claimed ownership of the oil and had the ship carrying it impounded in Singapore. A subsidiary of Aramco has said in a lawsuit filed on Feb. 5 and now made public that it had to pay $7.8 million when a ship carrying 20,000 tons of oil that Gulf Petrochem — based in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates — had sold to the state-owned Saudi giant was impounded in Singapore in August 2020. Aramco is asking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS