A&O's Poor Drafting Blamed In £12M London Stadium Suit

Law360, London (February 10, 2021, 2:22 PM GMT) -- The owners of London's former Olympic stadium insist that "careless drafting and inadequate advice" by Allen & Overy LLP left them tied to a money-losing leasing arrangement with a soccer club in the latest shot in a £12 million ($16.6 million) lawsuit. The stadium's landlords claim their 99-year lease agreement, which was drawn up by the Magic Circle firm, did not reflect the commercial deal and positions it had negotiated with Premier League outfit West Ham. It contained "a hidden trap" that costs the owners an extra £6,926 for every home game the club played at the venue, a Feb. 5...

