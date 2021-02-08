SEC Gets Default Win Against Crypto Fraud Conspirators

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission secured a victory Monday in Texas federal court in its bid for default judgment against companies and a group of people, including a former Washington state legislator, who failed to reply to the agency's suit accusing them of bilking investors out of $9 million with a fraudulent cryptocurrency. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman granted the SEC's request for a permanent injunction, disgorgement and civil penalties against Meta 1 Coin Trust; former state lawmaker Robert P. Dunlap, individually and doing business as Clear International Trust; Nicole Bowdler; Wanda Ironheart Traversie-Warner; Alfred Dewitt Warner Jr.; and Ironheart...

