Investment Co. Claims Fund Is Trying To Extort Weed Shares

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- An early investor in multistate cannabis operator Verano Holdings LLC has filed suit against a fund that lent it about $39.2 million for the investment, alleging the fund is trying "to extort a usurious windfall" related to the cannabis company's efforts to go public. Toronto-based SOL Global Investments Corp. said in a New York state lawsuit filed Sunday that under the 2019 debenture it signed with 1235 Fund LP, the loan was to be repaid in shares of Verano on the assumption that a merger between Verano and another multistate operator would close. But because that deal fell through, SOL is now...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS