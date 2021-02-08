Ill. Agency Escapes Several Claims In Ex-Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday tossed a number of claims from a former state worker's compensation commission employee's discrimination suit, saying she can replead her race bias allegations but must exhaust administrative remedies for her retaliation and age bias claims. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said former Illinois Worker's Compensation Commission employee Gladys Aponte must first pursue administrative remedies for her claim that age factored into a supervisor's allegedly discriminatory conduct toward her because she didn't include that complaint on her presuit charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She also can't advance allegations she was fired out of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS