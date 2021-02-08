Jury Should Hear Dropbox 'SmartSync' TM Row, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:10 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles-based software company urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to revive its lawsuit alleging Dropbox Inc.'s "Smart Sync" file storage feature infringes its own nearly identically named product, saying a California federal jury should decide whether the two brand names are confusingly similar. An attorney for Ironhawk Technologies Inc. asked the three-judge appellate panel during remote oral arguments to reverse a district court's summary judgment order in favor of Dropbox, which found that the companies are not using the name "SmartSync" for the same products, arguing that the issue of likelihood of confusion is fact-heavy and should be decided...

