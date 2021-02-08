Dems Propose Pathway To Citizenship For TPS Holders

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., has reintroduced legislation that would render migrants fleeing war or natural disaster eligible for a green card, in a proposal that would offer a pathway to citizenship for migrants who receive impermanent relief from deportation with Temporary Protected Status. The Safe Environment from Countries Under Repression and Emergency, or SECURE, Act would allow TPS holders to apply for a green card if they have been present in the United States for at least three years and have not been convicted of multiple crimes. "TPS recipients are people who are in the United States legally, many...

