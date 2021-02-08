Texas Officer's Suit Over Crotch Comments Closer To Trial

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- A Houston federal judge upheld a local police officer's discrimination lawsuit where he said he was mistreated at work after complaining that a female co-worker had brandished a photo of his crotch in the office while making suggestive sounds. U.S. District Judge Sim Lake refused Friday to hand the city of Houston a summary judgment win on Michael Gregg's lawsuit claiming the police department failed to safeguard him from sexual harassment. The judge rejected the city's assertion that the inappropriate touching and comments Gregg faced at work weren't severe enough to merit a hostile work environment claim. Gregg said during mandatory training in...

