Pa. Magistrate Judge Accused Of Meddling In Son's Arrest

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's Judicial Conduct Board has filed formal disciplinary charges against a Harrisburg magisterial district judge for allegedly interfering with her son's roadside arrest in February 2020, when police said she showed up at the scene and took an unidentified pill bottle from his car. According to the charging documents, Dauphin County Magisterial District Judge Sonya M. McKnight used her clout as a judge to move about the scene as her son was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in the early hours of Feb. 22, 2020, and removed a pill bottle from the car's backseat before officers had closely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS