US Cos. Must Prepare For EU Carbon Tax On Imports

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- As a facet of the so-called European Green Deal,[1] the European Union is currently contemplating instituting a carbon border adjustment mechanism, or CBAM. A formal proposal from the European Commission is expected as early as the end of this year, with the objective of implementing a CBAM by the end of 2022. The mechanism would impose a tax, or duty, on goods imported into the 27 member states of the EU, which would reflect the amount of carbon emissions attributed to their manufacture and inputs. Companies that export U.S.-manufactured goods to EU countries are likely to be significantly affected by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS