4th Circ. Revives Asylum Case Based On Family Ties

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 10:54 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday revived a Guatemalan woman's bid for asylum after she was threatened by a local gang, finding that an immigration appeals board erred in its findings that the asylee failed to establish that she suffered past persecution due to her familial ties. In a 14-page opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled that Guatemalan native Anita Elizabeth Argueta Diaz de Gomez sufficiently showed that her relationship with her family was a central reason for why she was persecuted by a gang in the region. Based on that finding, along with the Guatemalan government's failure to intervene, the panel...

