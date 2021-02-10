First Wave: The Attys Who Pioneered Law Firm Gender Suits

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 2:11 PM EST) -- (Newspapers.com) Margy Kohn was in her second year at Columbia Law School in 1971 when she applied for a summer associate job at Royall Koegel & Wells. Even 50 years later, she says the job interview was memorable. When her interviewer said Kohn would be working in the firm's trust and estates practice, she told him what really interested her was litigation. Law360 Pulse This article is part of Law360's newest offering covering the business of law. Learn more about Law360 Pulse here. "He said something to the effect of, 'Well, women are very good with details. And trust and estates...

