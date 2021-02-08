Intel Says Ex-Engineer Brought Trade Secrets To Microsoft

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 11:11 PM EST) -- A former Intel Corp. engineer downloaded thousands of documents on his way out the door and used the company's confidential information at his new job with Microsoft, the semiconductor company said in an Oregon federal court trade secrets suit against the ex-worker. Varun Gupta, who resigned after nearly 10 years at Intel in January 2020, started at Microsoft Corp. four days later, bringing with him loads of trade secrets related to Xeon processors, including its pricing structure and strategies, definition of the parameters, and manufacturing capabilities, the complaint said. Microsoft is not named as a defendant in the suit and in...

