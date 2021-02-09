Calif. Boutique Adds 2 Litigators From CDF Labor Law

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 3:19 PM EST) -- Women-owned California boutique Grube Brown & Geidt LLP announced Monday that it snagged two employment litigators from CDF Labor Law LLP. The defense-side employment law boutique, headquartered in San Francisco, has added Jen Cornell as an equity partner and Teresa W. Ghail as of counsel. The pair both started in GBG's San Francisco office in January, leaving their partnerships with CDF. Cornell, who had been a partner at CDF for just under two years, specializes in representing startups, tech companies and retailers in several aspects of labor and employment law. She hosts a high-stakes investigation practice, while also working on class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS