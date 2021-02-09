Senate Confirms Hicks As Deputy Defense Secretary

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 11:35 AM EST) -- The U.S. Senate has confirmed Kathleen Hicks as deputy defense secretary, the most senior U.S. Department of Defense role ever to be held by a woman. Senators agreed by voice vote to approve Hicks as the Pentagon's second-most senior civilian Monday evening, in a last-minute addition to their schedule ahead of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump beginning Tuesday. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., highlighted the historic nature of Hicks' confirmation in a statement Monday, and said that "she will get right to work in this critical role." "She is a highly regarded defense policy expert...

