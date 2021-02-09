Autonomy Chief Says SFO Could Revive HP Sale Fraud Probe

Law360, London (February 9, 2021, 4:08 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office could reopen its investigation into alleged fraud at a software company and prosecute Mike Lynch, its founder, a lawyer for the British technology tycoon said at the first day of his court battle to avoid extradition to America. Mike Lynch is wanted in the U.S. to face charges of criminal fraud and conspiracy over the $11.7 billion sale of his software company to Hewlett-Packard. (iStock) It would not hand Lynch a "get out of jail free card" if his extradition from London was blocked, his lawyer Alex Bailin QC told the hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Lynch is wanted in...

