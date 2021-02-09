PwC Says Trustees Are Lowest Paid Staff In Pension Schemes

Law360, London (February 9, 2021, 5:05 PM GMT) -- Consulting giant PwC has found that trustees are the lowest paid staff members in pension management despite the fact that tougher regulation as well as the COVID-19 outbreak are demanding that they put in more hours than ever. PwC said Monday that it found in its Trustee Pay Survey that trustee board chairs are paid an average of £54,000 ($74,000) a year — approximately 5% of the total annual cost of managing a typical defined benefit pension scheme. The figure is less than 25% of the average pay of the chair of a major company board, PwC found in its survey...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS