Greenberg Leads Appgate In Merger To Go Public

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig attorneys guided Miami-based cybersecurity company Appgate in a merger announced on Tuesday with a publicly traded shell company that will value the company at $1 billion. Appgate, the brainchild of Terremark Worldwide Inc. founder and Miami tech leader Manny Medina, will merge with Newtown Lane Marketing Inc. in a deal that will make Appgate a publicly traded company and give it access to resources to accelerate growth, according to a statement from the companies. Appgate and Newtown — a shell company led by Jonathan Ledecky, a co-owner of the NHL's New York Islanders — also announced that an investment management company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS