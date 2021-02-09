Duff & Phelps, EisnerAmper Aided $789M Ponzi, Investors Say

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 9:54 PM EST) -- A group of investors has hit consultancy Duff & Phelps LLC and advisory firm EisnerAmper LLP with a pair of fraud suits in California federal courts, saying they helped facilitate Direct Lending Investments' alleged $789 million Ponzi scheme through false overvaluations and audits. More than 130 plaintiffs who were limited partner investors in DLI's feeder funds said in a Monday complaint that Duff & Phelps issued "independent" valuations of DLI's assets from October 2016 through January 2019. But they were just copies of false valuations assigned by DLI, and Duff & Phelps knew that the fund's investments were worth a fraction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS