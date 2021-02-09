HK Arbitration Center Saw Record Number Of Cases In 2020

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- The Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre said Tuesday that in 2020 it registered its highest number of new arbitration cases in more than a decade, news that is being welcomed by the territory's justice secretary as she attempts to tamp down reports that companies are starting to turn their backs on the once-popular international business hub. The HKIAC said that it received 318 arbitration cases in 2020. Of those, 203 were administered by the HKIAC, representing close to a 20% increase from 2019, the centre said. The total amount in dispute in all of its cases in 2020 was approximately $8.8 billion,...

