Trader Can Be Extradited To Germany In €92M Tax Fraud Case

Law360, London (February 9, 2021, 5:22 PM GMT) -- A judge has ordered the extradition of a hedge fund employee wanted in a dividend tax fraud investigation in Germany, rejecting arguments by the Malaysian national's lawyer on Tuesday that the warrant did not provide sufficient information about the alleged crimes. Judge Tim Godfrey said in a written ruling at Westminster Magistrates' Court that the warrant was sufficient to inform Vijaya Sankar, a former trader with Duet Asset Management Ltd., why his extradition has been sought by German authorities. "The warrant says on its face that Mr. Sankar's role was that of an accomplice. He is alleged to have joined a...

